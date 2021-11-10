On This Day in 2019: Deepak Chahar's 6 Wickets for 7 Runs Helped India Win T20 Series Against Bangladesh

Before November 2019, the medium right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar hadn’t done much to earn the desired recognition in the cricket world. However, it took just one terrific performance for the pacer to make heads turn in the cricket fraternity. The third and the final T20I between India and Bangladesh in November 2019 saw Chahar scripting history to write his name in golden letters in the Indian cricket books.

The seamer caused carnage on the field as he took a whopping six wickets while conceding just seven runs in his 3.2 overs. This was the first instance of an Indian bowler picking up a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. Also, Chahar’s 6 for 7 was then the best figures ever recorded in T20Is.

Nigeria’s Peter Aho now holds the record for bowling the best figures in an innings during a T20 International. Aho picked six wickets while giving just five runs against Sierra Leone in October 2021.

Advertisement

On November 10, India was up against Bangladesh in a do-or-die game. Before the match, the series was leveled at 1-1. Bangladesh won the first T20I while India bounced back in the second match. Put to bat first, India delivered a decent batting performance. Shreyas Iyer shined with the willow as he scored 62 runs off just 33 runs.

KL Rahul also flaunted his class as he smashed a half-century. Set to chase 175, Bangladesh put up a brilliant fight as the opening batter Mohammad Naim hammered 81 runs while facing only 48 balls. However, Chahar was on a roll that day as he caused a collapse of the batting line-up.

The 29-year-old dismissed as many as six batters including Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

The exploits by Chahar ensured that the Men in Green and Red were restricted at a score of 144. The seamer was also awarded the Man of the Match award as India won the game by 30 runs and the series by 2-1.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here