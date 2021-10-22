The three-match Test series against South Africa in 2019 was a series of milestones for Virat Kohli & Men. Team India was absolutely sensational on the field over the course of three Test matches as they gave South Africa no chance to make a comeback in the series. The hosts scripted history as they enforced the first series whitewash on South Africa against India in the purest format of the game.

The first Test between the two sides saw India winning by 203 runs. What followed after that was pure domination by the Indian side as they won the second Test by an innings and 137 runs. In the third Test, India outclassed the visitors by an innings and 202 runs to register their biggest victory over the Proteas in Test history.

The third Test kickstarted with India posting a mammoth score of 497 runs on the scoreboard. Rohit Sharma was as usual brilliant with the willow as he slammed 212 runs while opening the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also flaunted his class as he hammered 115 runs.

In reply, South Africa had no answers to the hard questions posed by the Indian bowlers. India’s bowling unit was lethal and disciplined in their approach as they folded the visitors at 162 runs in just 56.2 overs. Zubayr Hamza showed some form as he added 62 runs to the scoreboard but no other batter could touch even 40 runs.

It was a combined effort by Indian bowlers as Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets while Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ravindra Jadeja returned with two wickets each. As India were successful in enforcing a follow-on, Faf du Plessis’ team failed to show any intent in their second batting innings also.

Batting in the third innings, the visiting nation collapsed at 133 to hand India an easy victory. This time around, it was Shami who picked up a three-wicket haul while Umesh and Nadeem had two under their belt. Interestingly, with the win over South Africa, India also continued their domination in the purest format of the game as this was their 11th consecutive series victory in Tests at home.

