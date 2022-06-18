On This Day in 2019: Mali Women's Cricket Team Dismissed for 6 Runs in T20I Against Rwanda

Mali Women’s team created history on this day three years back as they were bundled out for the lowest total in women’s T20I cricket. Mali Women were all out for just six runs in the Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 Tournament against Rwanda Women. The historic match between Mali Women and Rwanda Women was played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

Winning the toss, Mali Women skipper Youma Sangare decided to bat first but the decision absolutely backfired. Mali opening batter Mariam Samake (1 run off six balls) appeared as the highest scorer after the remaining players departed without scoring a single run. Remaining five runs got registered due to the extras (two byes, two leg byes and one wide).

For Rwanda Women, their bowlers Marie Bimenyimana and Margueritte Vumiliya picked up two wickets each as spinner Veronique Iriho bagged one wicket to achieve a historic feat. But Rwanda’s Josiane Nyirankundineza emerged as the best bowler of the match. The Rwanda medium pacer claimed three wickets without conceding a run after bowling two overs.

Advertisement

In reply, Rwanda Women needed just four balls to reach the target. Rwanda Women opening batters- Antoinette Uwimbabazi (2 not out off two balls) and Josiane Nyirankundineza (5 not out off 2 balls)- helped their side in claiming the record-breaking 10-wicket victory.

The record for the lowest women’s T20I team total before this was 14. China women’s team managed to score just 14 runs against UAE women in January 2019 during the Women’s T20 Smash in Bangkok. China’s poor batting show came in reply to UAE’s 203/3. China were bowled out in just ten overs.

UAE Women’s 189-run victory margin remains the biggest in terms of runs in women’s T20I cricket. And Rwanda Women’s win is now the record for the biggest margin of victory in terms of number of remaining balls- 116.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here