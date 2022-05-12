On This Day in 2019: Mumbai Indian Stunned CSK to Win its Fourth IPL Title

On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run to clinch their record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in a nail-biting final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The history awaited and the stage was all set as Mumbai and Chennai were set to square off against each other, to become the most successful IPL franchise in the history of the league.

Prior to IPL 2019 final, both Mumbai and Chennai had three IPL trophies in their kitty and whichever team would have won the summit clash was set to become the most successful side in the cash-rich league.

Going into the final, the Rohit Sharma led side had an upper hand as they had beaten CSK twice in that season, including in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Chennai reached the final after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

Rohit opted to bat first after winning the toss, however, his decision backfired early in the innings as Mumbai lost both their openers Quinton de Kock (29 runs off 17 balls) and Rohit Sharma (15 runs) inside the powerplay.

Mumbai were reeling at 101 for the loss of five wickets in 14.4 overs when Kieron Pollard walked to bat and titled the match in their favour. The West Indies’ all-rounder smashed 41 runs off just 25 balls as Mumbai posted a mediocre target of 149 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Chennai managed to score 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by one run. For Chennai Shane Watson starred with the bat, scoring 80 runs off 49 balls. However, his effort was in vain as no other Chennai player was able to counter-attack Mumbai bowlers.

The game was shifting from one way to another with every ball. In the end, Chennai needed nine runs off six balls. However, a speculator bowling from Lasith Malinga guided Mumbai to a sensational victory.

