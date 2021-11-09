On This Day in 2019: Shafali Verma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old Record with Maiden Half-century

On this day, two years ago, a 15-year-old Shafali Verma created a buzz among the cricket fraternities of the country by becoming the youngest cricketer from India – male or female – to score an international half-century. With her record-breaking fifty, Shafali’s also surpassed her ‘idol’ and Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old feat.

When Shafali recorded this feat she was just 15 years and 285 days old. Prior to her, the record was with Tendulkar, who had smashed his first international half-centuries at the age of 16 years and 214 days.

Shafali’s blistering knock of 73 runs off 49 balls also powered India Women to a thumping 84-run win over West Indies women at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, it was Shafali’s only fifth T20 match in international cricket. However, one could have argued that Shafali had the experience of over 20 games with the way she put the West Indies team’s attack to the sword.

Advertisement

Shafali’s knock was studded with four long sixes and six fours.

Shafali came to this game on the back of a decent performance against South Africa Women a month ago. In only the second match of her international career, she had hammered South African bowlers all over the park on her way to her previous highest score of 46 runs in Surat.

Shafali’s start in this game was a decent one. However, she exploded in the second over of the match bowled by Shakera Selman by smashing her for two boundaries and one six. After that, she targeted Chinelle Henry by smashing four boundaries and in the process raced to 43 runs off just 18 balls in the powerplay.

The Haryana girl had also added another record to her name in that game by notching up a 143-run stand for the opening wicket with the dashing Smriti Mandhana. It was also India’s highest first-wicket partnership in the T20Is.

Riding on Mandhana and Shafali’s exploits, Women in Blue posted a challenging total of 185 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by the home team.

In reply, India Women restricted West Indies to 101 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here