On This Day in 2019: Sharma Smashes Record Maximums in Test Series; Agarwal, Kohli Slam Double Tons Vs South Africa

On this day, Rohit Sharma scripted history as the opener displayed his prowess in Test cricket as the opener became the first Test batter to score a record 19 sixes in a Test series. South Africa toured India in 2019 and the visitors, were flogged, thrashed, and beaten in the three-match Test series. In the three-match Test series, Rohit slammed three centuries, which includes a double century as well. In the same series, opener Mayank Agarwal scored two centuries, including a double ton, and skipper Virat Kohli slammed a double ton as well.

It was in the final Test of the series, where Rohit slammed a six to bring up his sixth Test century, breaking the record of smashing the most sixes in a Test series. Rohit went on to break the record set by West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had slammed 15 maximums against Bangladesh in 2018. The record for the most sixes hit by an Indian was set by all-rounder Harbhajan Singh, who hammered 14 sixes against New Zealand in 2010.

Advertisement

In the series against South Africa, Rohit targeted off-spinner Dane Piedt as the opener smashed 11 sixes of the 19 facing the spinner, that too in the two matches Piedt played in the series. In the series, Rohit also brought up 2000 Test runs.

In the first Test at Visakhapatnam, India won the toss and opted to bat first. While it was the perfect start for India, it was a horror show for the visitors as Agarwal slammed a double ton (215) and Rohit contributed with a solid 176. Through their centuries, India declared at 502/7.

South Africa fought back as Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) slammed tons to keep South Africa alive in the first Test. However, an in-form Rohit slammed his second century in the match as India posted 323/4 before declaring again. Pressure being immense on the tourists, South Africa caved in as India bowled out the Proteas for 191, winning the first Test by 203 runs.

Advertisement

In the second Test, India were once again phenomenal with the bat as Agarwal slammed his second ton of the series (108) and skipper Kohli contributed by slamming a double century (254) as India declared at 601/5 in the first innings. The Proteas were unable to put on a fight as the Indian attack led by Ashwin, bowled the visitors for 275. Enforcing the follow on, India were successful in bowling out South Africa for 189, winning the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.

Advertisement

In the third Test of the series, it was Rohit’s turn to smash a double century (212) along with Ajinkya Rahane chipping in with a century (115) as India declared at 497/9 in the first innings. Unable to retaliate, India bowled out the Proteas for 162 in 56.2 overs. Enforcing a follow-on, a rampant India side bowled out South Africa for 133, winning the third Test by emphatic innings and 202 runs, thus whitewashing the three-match series.

Advertisement

A memorable Test series for the Indian side with runs galore as Rohit dominated the series, smashing 529 runs in three Test matches played.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here