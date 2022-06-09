On This Day in 2019: Watch How Shikhar Dhawan Guided India to Win Over Australia in Cricket World Cup

This was as big as it can get in cricket! India up against Australia in a World Cup encounter. The India team had started off its 2019 WC campaign with a victory against South Africa. Looking to put pressure on the strong Australian side, India decided to bat first after winning a crucial toss at the Oval. Opening the batting, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave the team a good start and put up a partnership of 127 runs before Rohit was caught behind the wickets of Nathan Coulter-Nile’s bowling in the 22nd over.

Dhawan was joined by skipper Virat Kohli and the duo capitalized on the momentum of a good opening start. Taking on the Australian bowling lineup, Dhawan hit boundaries across the ground and reached his 17th century in One Day International cricket. Before getting caught out on the mid-wicket boundary in the 36th over, Dhawan scored 117 off just 108 balls.

It was a day for Indian batsmen at the Oval. With Kohli’s 82 runs along with Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 48 off just 27 balls, India put a total of 352-5 in its allotted 50 overs. MS Dhoni’s small but important cameo of 27 runs (14 balls) helped India cross the 350-mark.

In reply, the Australian team started with a slow but steady start before captain Aaron Finch was run out at the score of 36 runs in the 13th over. The Aussies tried putting a good fight with a few partnerships, but it never looked enough. Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah delivered some good spells and the duo picked up 3 wickets each. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked 2 wickets in his 10 overs

Dismissing Australia for 316 in 50 overs, India registered their second straight win in World Cup 2019. For Australia, Steve Smith was the highest scorer of the match with his 69-run innings.

This was only the 4th time India defeated Australia in a World Cup. Australia has won 8 times against India.

India went on to reach the semi-finals undefeated where it faced it’s first and final loss of WC 2019 against New Zealand.

