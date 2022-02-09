On This Day in 2020: Bangladesh Stun India in Thriller to Win Maiden Under-19 World Cup Title

On this day two years ago, Akbar Ali guided Bangladesh to their maiden U-19 World Cup title at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa. They defeated much-fancied Indian side led by Priyam Garg in the final by three wickets via the DLS method in the rain-altered game to take the trophy home.

Batting first, India U-19 side huffed and puffed their way to 177 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in the 47.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored for India with 88 runs off 121 balls. Jaiswal’s knock was studded with eight boundaries. Tilak Varma also made the valuable contribution of 38 runs off 65 balls while wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel scored 22 runs off 38 balls.

Other than the three, no Indian batter was able to touch the double-digit mark with two players — Siddhesh Veer and Kartik Tyagi getting dismissed for a duck.

Avishek Das wreaked havoc on Indian batters with his pace and variation. He finished the match with three wickets while giving away just 40 runs. Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets each.

Chasing a paltry 178 runs for the victory, Bangladesh openers – Parvez Hossain Emon (47 runs off 79 balls) and Tanzid Hasan (17 runs off 25 balls) – gave their side a decent start by adding 50 runs for the first wicket. However, following their departure, Bangladesh lost a flurry of wickets, which left them reeling at 102/6.

Thereafter, Akbar took charge of the match and dragged his side across the line. He remained unbeaten at 43. Akbar’s knock came off 77 balls and it was laced with four boundaries and one six.

The match was briefly interrupted due to rain during Bangladesh’s innings when they were at 163/7. When Bangladesh returned to the field again, the target was reduced to 170 in 46 overs.

They chased down the target in 42.1 overs.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi picked four wickets. Sushant Mishra claimed two wickets while Jaiswal bagged one wicket.

