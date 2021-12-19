On This Day in 2020: India Bowled Out For 36 vs Australia in Adelaide Test

On this Day, December 19, India was bowled out for a paltry 36 by Australia, despite starting strong in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The hosts handed India their lowest ever Test score and went on to win the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets, leading the four-match series 1-0 at the time. The visitors were in a strong position and were leading by 62 runs on Day 3 into the second innings, however, the Tim Paine led side cruised past the Indian line-up, with Josh Hazlewood claiming a superb fifer.

The previous lowest score for India was 42 runs against England at Lord’s in 1974. Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a bright sunny day in Adelaide. The visitors were handed their first jolt in the second ball of the Test as Mitchell Starc bowled out Prithvi Shaw for a duck.

Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara held on before the opener was removed for 17. Pujara and Kohli built a strong foundation for India, with the skipper chipping in with a strong 74. Pujara (43) and Rahane (42) helped with handy runs before Starc and Pat Cummins cleaned the house, with India being bowled out for 244.

Jasprit Bumrah gave the hosts their first blow by removing Matthew Wade for 8, with Joe Burns following suit after being trapped by the seamer. Marnus Labuschagne (47) and skipper Paine (73) were the only batters putting runs on the board as Ravichandran Ashwin 4/55, Umesh Yadav 3/40 and Bumrah 2/52 bundled out the hosts for 191, taking a lead of 53 runs.

India resumed Day 3 with 9/1 and had a 62-run lead, however, what followed after was pure carnage. Nightwatchman Bumrah was removed for 2. Cummins then dismissed Pujara for a duck. India were trapped early, reeling at 15/3. The visitors were left stunned and to add more misery, Hazlewood claimed Agarwal’s wicket, with India’s score reading 15/4.

Rahane lasted four deliveries as the vice-captain was removed for a duck by Hazlewood. Skipper Kohli scored four runs, however, it was not meant to be as Cummins dismissed the Indian captain and the score read 19/6.

Advertisement

Hanuma Vihari scored 8, Saha and Yadav 4 each, which saw India being bowled out for 36 runs. Shami had to retire hurt after being struck by Cummins. Hazlewood registered figures of 5/8 while Cummins claimed 4/21. A dark day for India in their Test cricket history.

Australia comfortably reached the lead as Joe Burns smashed 51 off 63 balls, Wade slamming 33 runs as Australia 93/2. The Aussies won the pink ball Test by 8 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Advertisement

But India went on to retain the Border-Gavaskar cup as the visitors fought back to win the four-match series 2-1.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here