On This Day in 2020: Mumbai Indians Win Record Fifth IPL Title

Led by the inspirational captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians did the unthinkable in Indian Premier League as they lifted their fifth IPL trophy. Mumbai had previously won the titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. By raising the cup for the fifth time, the franchise also broke their odd-year win pattern.

The team countered the young and aspirational Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final by five wickets to create history. Even before the commencement of the 2020 edition, the defending champions were the top favorites to win the season. The team was laced with superstars like skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai lived up to their reputation during the league stage as they finished at the top of the table after winning nine out of their 14 league matches. Rohit’s team followed it up with a 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the first semi-final. Playing the finals against the same team, MI delivered an all-around performance to add another feather to their illustrious run in IPL.

Opting to bat first, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi posted 156 runs on the scoreboard. The franchise succumbed to a dismal start as they lost their first three wickets quickly. However, the skipper led from the front and played a sublime knock of 65 runs to bail his team out of the crisis.

Iyer found an ally in wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who hammered 56 runs off just 38 balls including four boundaries and two maximums. Meanwhile, it was Trent Boult who was the standout performer from the Mumbai contingent. Boult picked up a three-wicket haul to unsettle the opposition.

Chasing 157 in Dubai was no big deal for the Mumbai Indians and they efficiently completed the target within 18.4 overs. For Mumbai also, it was the skipper Rohit who delivered the headline performance. The opening batter ended up as the highest run-scorer with 68 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan applied the finishing touches by playing a knock of 19-ball 36.

