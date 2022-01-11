On This Day in 2021: Epic Fifth-day Resistance by India to Draw Sydney Test

The 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy started off with a reality check for the Indian cricket team. In the first match of the four-Test series, the team were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings. Australia capitalised on the batting collapse and hammered the visitors by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead. With Virat Kohli unavailable for the rest of the tour, many had brushed off India’s chance of a comeback.

However, Team India surprised everyone, even their fans, with a victory in the second Test of the series in Melbourne. The focus has now shifted to the Syndey Test, with both sides looking to gain the upper hand. But Test cricket isn’t always about winning.

Advertisement

In a series filled with riveting stories of victories and defeats, this drawn match stood apart. Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Thanks to Steve Smith’s brilliant hundred and Marnus Labuschagne’s crucial 91-run knock, the hosts finished at 338 in the first innings. In reply, India scored 244 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill scoring half-centuries.

With a 94-run lead, Australia were in a perfect situation to run away with the match. Smith and Labuschagne continued from where they had left off in the first innings and helped the hosts cross the 300-run mark. Australia declared their second innings on Day 4 at a score of 312 for 6, leaving India with a 407-run target to win the match.

The visitors’ top order gave them a stable start as they finished Day 4 at 98 with the loss of two wickets. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, India’s hope of a victory was still alive.

The final day started with the loss of Rahane’s wicket, leaving India in a precarious situation with all three sessions left to play. But Rishabh Pant had other plans. The southpaw showed no signs of pressure. He was ably supported by Pujara, who stood his ground at the other end. Taking the attack to Australia, Pant scored a quickfire 97 off 118 balls. Though he missed out on a well-deserved century, the knock was pivotal to the match’s result.

Advertisement

After Pant and Pujara (77) departed, Australia could smell victory again. The only hindrance in their way was the partnership between Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. The duo stood their ground, and while they only added 62 runs together, the impact their partnership had on the match, and the series, was much more significant.

Advertisement

The Australian bowlers threw everything at the Indian duo, but the resilience shown by Vihari and Ashwin, who both copped multiple body-blows, rendered all of it ineffective. They held on to their respective ends and led India to a draw that was nothing less than a victory. Australia were in complete control for the majority of the Sydney Test, but the young Indian team held on and earned a hard-fought draw.

The Men in Blue followed it up with a victory in the last Test at the Gabba to complete a famous 2-1 series win over Australia.

Advertisement

Here’s how some of the legends reacted…

… and International Cricket Council too

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1348528958472536067?s=20

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here