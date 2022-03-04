On This Day in 2021: Kieron Pollard Hits Six Sixes in an Over Off Hat-trick Man Dananjaya in T20 Triumph

Of all the things Kieron Pollard’s on-field presence guarantees, power-hitting has to be top of the list. And on this day, March 4 in 2021, Pollard showcased power hitting of the highest class in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Antigua. Following the footsteps of South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs (2007 ODI World Cup against the Netherlands) and India’s Yuvraj Singh (2007 T20 World Cup against England), Pollard became only the third batter to hit six sixes in an over at the international level.

At the receiving end of Pollard’s brute force in this rare feat was Akila Dananjaya, who, just before this over, took a hat-trick to bring his team back into the game.

Sri Lanka had posted a total of 131 for 9 in the first innings of the game. In reply, the West Indies got off to a great start and had a 52-run opening stand. However, Akila’s hat trick brought them down to 52 for 3 in the fourth over. West Indies lost another wicket in the next over and were 62 for 4.

Pollard was batting on 2 off 4 deliveries when he decided to loft the first delivery of the over towards the mid-on region. The ball ended up going towards mid-wicket but with Pollard’s force behind, it sailed comfortably over the boundary. The next one was hit straight to the side screen and was followed by another maximum on the mid-off. From 2 for 4, Pollard was now 20 for 7 after completing a hat-trick of sixes.

The next three hits off Pollard’s bat were directed towards the on the side and each one of them sailed over the boundary with ease.

Pollard became the first West Indies batter to score 6 sixes in an over in an international game. However, on the very next delivery he faced after the feat, Pollard was given out LBW. The right-hander was dismissed for 38 off 11 balls in the sixth over of the West Indian run chase.

The hosts eventually chased down the total of 132 set by Sri Lanka in just 13.1 overs and registered a comprehensive 4 wicket victory.

