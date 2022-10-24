On This Day in 2021: Pakistan Register Their Maiden Cricket World Cup Victory Against Team India

Indian cricket team’s dream run against Pakistan at the World Cup came to an end in Dubai last year. India’s prolific winning streak had started at the 1992 World Cup. It took 13 matches for Pakistan to beat their arch-rivals India in a World Cup. The Babar Azam-led had achieved this sensational feat on this day at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan had produced a scintillating show to secure a convincing 10-wicket victory and clinch their maiden World Cup win against India.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi sent India skipper Rohit Sharma back to the dressing room for a duck on the fourth ball of the encounter to earn a much-needed solid start for Pakistan. In his very next over, Afridi dismissed KL Rahul to put India under massive pressure.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant stitched a vital partnership of 53 runs to avert the early danger. Pant scored 39 runs off just 30 balls but his innings came to a premature end after Shadab Khan dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter in the 13th over of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, carried on his onslaught and scored a half century in sublime fashion. However, Afridi’s slower bouncer in the 19th over finally did the trick. Kohli mistimed his shot and was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Afridi scalped three wickets in the game and conceded just 31 runs after completing his four overs.

The Rohit Sharma side eventually managed to reach a total of 151 runs.

Pakistan, during the run chase, did not put a foot wrong and successfully reached the target without losing a single wicket. Mohammad Rizwan slammed six boundaries and three sixes to score 79 runs in 55 deliveries. Babar Azam’s 68-run knock, on the other hand, comprised six boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan had reached the semi-final at the 2021 T20 World Cup. But Pakistan’s World Cup campaign came to an end at the last-four stage as they conceded a five-wicket defeat against Australia who went on to lift the trophy.

