On This Day in 2021: Shaheen Afridi's Maiden 10-wicket Haul Set Up a Big Win for Pakistan in Rain-shortened Test vs West Indies

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s rise in international cricket has been nothing less than spectacular. The left-arm fast bowler made his debut in international cricket against West Indies in a T20I match back in April 2018. Three years later, he produced a record-breaking performance against the same opponents to help his side win the Test match.

The 22-year-old registered his maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests against West Indies last year. As Shaheen celebrates the first anniversary of his solitary 10-wicket haul in the longest format of the game today, it is time to look back at the iconic second Test match that was played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Kraigg Brathwaite, then West Indies skipper won the toss and decided to bowl first. But the decision simply backfired as the visitors registered a formidable total of 302 in the first innings. Pakistan’s Fawad Alam played a fine knock to notch a century. Alam remained unbeaten on 124. Pacers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales scalped three wickets each in the first innings for West Indies.

Shaheen started his first spell on a promising note and dismissed both the West Indies’ opening batters in quick succession. Kieran Powell was the first to depart after scoring just five runs. Skipper Brathwaite went back to the dressing room after failing to read Shaheen’s pinpoint inswinging yorker.

Alzarri Joseph became Shaheen’s next victim after the batter was dismissed for just four runs. Shaheen dismissed dangerous-looking Jermaine Blackwood (33 off 50 balls) and Jason Holder (26 off 30 balls) early. Shaheen eventually claimed six wickets in the first innings as the hosts were bundled out for a mere total of 150.

The Babar Azam-led side declared their second innings after putting up a total of 176/6 and asked West Indies to chase a big total of 329.

Shaheen again established his supremacy in the second innings as he dismantled the West Indies batting line-up single-handedly. He picked up wickets of Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva and Kemar Roach in the second innings. West Indies could eventually only manage to reach 219 as Pakistan won the rain-curtailed second Test by 109 runs.

Shaheen’s match-winning 10-wicket haul helped Pakistan in levelling the Test series. And with this 10-wicket haul, he scripted the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since Mohammad Asif’s 11/71 against Sri Lanka back in April 2006.

Overall, Shaheen had claimed 18 wickets in that two-match series against West Indies. And his amazing bowling show was enough to earn him the prestigious Man of the Series award.

