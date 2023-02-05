On This Day In 2022: India Downed England to Clinch the U-19 World Cup Title for 5th Time

ON THIS DAY IN 2022: The India U-19 cricket team, under the leadership of Yash Dhull, had clinched a four-wicket victory against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua last year on this day to lift the World Cup trophy. The resounding triumph over England in the finals guided India to a record-fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title. Previously, India had won the prestigious trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Advertisement

India’s U-19 World Cup 2022 campaign was not smooth at all. Skipper Yash Dhull and several other players tested positive for the Covid-19 during the tournament. Indian team management, at one point, even struggled to name the first XI. Team India eventually scripted an epic comeback by claiming the World Cup title. India’s Raj Bawa produced a match-winning all-round display in the summit clash to earn the silverware for his side.

As India U-19 cricket team celebrate their fifth World Cup title win today, it is time to take a look at their performance in the final.

Advertisement

England skipper Tom Prest had won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision, however, backfired as England lost seven wickets scoring just 91. James Rew was the lone figure in the English batting unit who managed to handle the Indian bowlers successfully.

Advertisement

Rew’s valiant knock of 95 helped England in reaching a formidable total of 189. India’s Raj Bawa exhibited a sensational bowing as he scalped five wickets in the final. Bawa gave away only 31 runs in his 9.5 overs. His 5/31 also turned out to be the best bowling figures for any player in the U-19 World Cup final. Ravi Kumar also excelled with the ball with four crucial wickets under his belt.

India’s run chase suffered an early jolt after opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi went back to the dressing room for a duck on the second delivery of the innings. Shaik Rasheed emerged as India’s savior after claiming a vital half century. Nishant Sindhu remained unbeaten on 50 as India quite comfortably scored the winning runs with 14 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Raj Bawa was adjudged Man of the Match for his spectacular all-round performance. South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was named the Player of the Tournament. Brevis became the highest scorer of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 with 506 runs to his name.

Get the latest Cricket News here