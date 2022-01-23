On This Day in 2016: India Pulled Off Second-highest ODI Chase in Australia

>On This Day in 2016: Australia were 4-0 up in the five-match ODI series in 2016. India were playing for pride and honour and did not want to concede a whitewash. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. While the Indian bowlers did make early breakthroughs, David Warner was in the mood. In Mitchell Marsh he found an able partner and the pair took Australia from 117 for 4 in the 22nd over to 235 in the 39th before the swashbuckling opener was dismissed for 122 off just 113 deliveries.

Marsh remained unbeaten on 102 off 84 deliveries as Australia put up a massive 330 for 7 on the board. 5-0 looked the more likely result. Jasprit Bumrah, on ODI debut, was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with 2-40 in 10 overs.

However, the great Indian ODI opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave their team a rollicking start adding 123 in just over 19 overs before the left-hander was dismissed for 78 off 56 deliveries. Dhawan smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his splendid knock and gave the impetus to India at the start of the innings. He was the aggressor in the partnership with Rohit playing second fiddle. The greatest ODI chaser of all-time, Virat Kohli fell cheaply but Rohit added 97 for the third-wicket with Manish Pandey. He was unlucky to miss out on a hundred as was dismissed by John Hastings for 99 off 108 deliveries.

Pandey then combined with captain cool, MS Dhoni and the duo stitched together a match-winning stand of 94 off 90 deliveries. Pandey took the attack to the Australian bowling attack and contributed 54 off 45 balls in the partnership. Dhoni was in his zone playing within himself taking the match as deep as possible without taking any risk as was his quintessential style in the format. He chipped in with 34 off 42 deliveries before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh.

Pandey remained unbeaten on 104 off 81 deliveries - his only international hundred for India - as India chased down the daunting target with six wickets in hand and two deliveries to spare. He had built his innings beautifully scoring his fifty off 38 balls and then getting to the big hundred off 80 deliveries.

It remains the second-highest successful chase in an ODI match by any team in Australia. Manish Pandey was the Player of the Match while Rohit Sharma the Player of the Series.

