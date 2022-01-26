On This Day in 2016: Virat Kohli Leads India to Win Against Australia on Republic Day

>On This Day in 2016: It was a momentous occasion. While more than a billion celebrated Republic Day back in India, the 26th of January was also Australia Day Down Under. It also happened to be the day India clashed with Australia in the T20I series opener in 2016 at the Adelaide Oval. Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to put India in. Rohit Sharma was in the mood and gave India a rollicking start before being dismissed for 31 off just 20 deliveries in the 5th over.

In came the greatest limited overs’ batsman in the world, Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan became Shane Watson’s second victim in the same over but that did not stop Kohli and the new batsman, Suresh Raina. The pair put together the fifty run partnership of just 39 deliveries with Kohli being the aggressor with 31. India raced to their hundred in just the 13th over and soon after the India number 3 recorded his half century off just 32 deliveries hammering six fours and a six.

The partnership was worth hundred off just 68 deliveries with Kohli dominating Raina, scoring more than two-thirds of the runs himself. Kohli remained unbeaten on a magnificent 90 off just 55 deliveries as India put up 188 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. King Kohli played some exquisite shots during his sublime innings - a beautiful back-foot drive over cover followed by a ferocious cut past point to the boundary off Kane Richardson, a brilliant extra cover drive off Watson and a flick off Shaun Tait into the stands at the top of the highlights package.

Tait, James Faulkner and Richardson bore the brunt of the assault from Kohli and company and conceded above 10 runs per over.

Australia were given a fine start by David Warner and Finch before Jasprit Bumrah, on T20I debut, saw the back of the dangerous left-hander. Finch and Steven Smith kept the home team in the ascendancy before Australia lost three wickets in as many overs completely derailing their chase - Smith, Finch and Head fell to the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They could not recover from the setback and were bowled out for 151 in the 20th over.

Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with 2-21 in 4 overs. Bumrah gave early signs of what was in store and bagged 3 wickets.

But the hero of the big day for India was Virat Kohli who smashed Australia out of the match.

