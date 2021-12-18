On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Got Out For A Duck In His Debut ODI vs Pakistan In 1989

December 18 is a very special day for Indian cricket as on this day in 1989 batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, played his first one day international match. The Master Blaster walked out, 32 years ago today, to play his first match against Pakistan (India vs Pakistan) in Gujranwala. However, it was not a very grand start as Sachin was dismissed for a duck after playing just two balls. He was picked up by former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis.

Sachin was 16 years 8 months old when he walked out to play his first innings in ODIs. This match between India and Pakistan was only 16 overs. India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan scored 87 runs for the loss of seven wickets and their top scorer was Saeed Anwar, who remained unbeaten at 42.

For India, Salil Ankola and Maninder Singh took two wickets each while Raman Lamba took one wicket.

The Indian batters struggled against Pakistan’s pacers and only Mohammed Azharuddin offered some semblance of a fight. He scored 21 runs in 19 balls with the help of two fours. Imran Khan and Waqar Younis took three wickets each while Aaqib Javed took two wickets for Pakistan. The Indian team could only score 80 runs in 16 overs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by seven runs. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Salil Ankola and Vivek Razdan also made their ODI debut in this match.

The start was not very promising for the legendary cricketer but it was just a minor blip in a career that spanned 24 years. Sachin Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and this includes an unbeaten 200 not out. Sachin scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in ODI matches.

In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs in 200 matches, in which his top score was an unbeaten 248 runs. He scored 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in Test cricket.

