On This Day in 1998: Sachin Tendulkar’s 'Desert Storm' Rocks Australia in Sharjah

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is counted among the greatest of all time to play the ‘game of fame’ cricket. Tendulkar has played many world-class innings in his over two-decade-long cricketing career. And one of those innings came on this very same day in Sharjah. Tendulkar scored a breath-taking 143 runs off 131 balls against the mighty Australian.

Tendulkar’s knock against Australia is also known as the ‘Desert Storm’ as the match was interrupted by a wild storm and after the break, India’s target was changed 285 in 50 overs to 277 in 46. What makes Tendulkar’s innings even more special is the fact that it came against Australia’s greatest bowling line-up, comprising of the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz.

Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 287 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy a century from Michael Bevan. It must be noted that in the 1990s, a 250 plus score on any pitch was considered unattainable. But the Indian team did not go down without a fight. Tendulkar led India’s fightback with a ferocious 143 run knock. His innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Tendulkar was dismissed on the last ball of the 43rd over by Damien Fleming when India needed 35 runs in 18 balls for a victory. However, after Tendulkar’s departure, no one else was able to counter Australia’s bowling as India lost the match by 26 runs.

However, despite the loss, India was able to qualify for Coca Cola Cup final as they needed just 237 runs to edge out New Zealand from the competition on net run rate.

Two days later, India defeated Australia for the first time in a tournament to take Coca Cola Cup home. Tendulkar scored 134 runs in the final with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

