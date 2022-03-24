‘Once You Do That the India Cap is Not Too Far Away’: Young SRH Pacer Recalls Virat Kohli’s Advice

Pacer Umran Malik turned heads last year for his lightning-fast deliveries in IPL 2021. The J&K-born cricketer made his IPL debut during the second leg of the tournament in UAE. Sunrisers Hyderabad, which introduced Umran Malik to the nation, retained the speedster during the IPL auction this year for Rs 4 crore. He was also selected as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup last year.

Malik is now expected to show his potential especially when SRH has let go their two key players – David Warner and Rashid Khan.

Ahead of IPL 2022, Umran Malik revealed his interesting conversation with Virat Kohli, who was India’s captain during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Malik told India.com that Kohli encouraged him to work on his bowling, and that the international call is not far away.

“Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes," Malik was quoted as saying.

The 22-year-old also said he started playing cricket with a tennis ball, and later got into the U-19 team after he switched to leather ball cricket.

“Then things started to fall in place. Played U-23, Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali after which I got an opportunity to become a net bowler in the IPL. There is a guy in my mohalla (locality) who noticed my talent and encouraged me to take up cricket," he added.

However, the switch to the leather ball from tennis ball wasn’t easy for Malik. Having played a lot of tennis ball cricket, he had to put extra effort while bowling with a leather ball.

In the SRH camp, Malik will be supported by Dale Steyn who joined the franchise as the bowling coach. Steyn, who himself was a fearful bowler in his heyday, retired from international cricket last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on March 29.

