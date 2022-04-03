'One is at You All The Time, Other Will Quietly do His Job': Sourav Ganguly on Ravi Shastri & Rahul Dravid

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has opened up on comparisons between current India head coach Rahul Dravid and his predecessor Ravi Shastri. Dravid started his coaching journey on a mixed note with an underwhelming show on South Africa tour but then bounced back strongly in the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Shastri’s tenure as India head coach didn’t end as he would have expected as the Men in Blue were eliminated from group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, under Shastri’s guidance, India achieved great heights in Test cricket as they registered back to back Test series win on Australian soil.

Ganguly said that the two have very different personalities as one does his job with an aggressive approach while the other likes to do his work quietly.

“They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time which is his strength while the other will quietly do his job inspite of being one of the greatest of all time," Ganguly said, as quoted by the PTI.

Ganguly, who played a lot of cricket with Dravid, said that the batting legend is as intense and meticulous as a coach as he was during his playing days.

“He (Dravid) is as intense, as meticulous and as professional as he was during his playing days," the BCCI top official said.

“The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world which he also did exceptionally well for a long period of time," he added.

The BCCI president is confident that Dravid has the talent to do a remarkable job as India head coach, though he will make mistakes but will surely learn from them and achieve great success.

“As a coach also he will do a remarkable job as he is honest and he has the talent.

“He will make mistakes as everybody does but as long as you try doing the right things you will achieve success more than others," Ganguly said.

