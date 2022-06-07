‘One Of Most Underrated Cricketers’: Virender Sehwag’s Birthday Wish For Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane turned 34 on Monday and the Maharashtra-born cricketer was showered with birthday wishes from the cricketing fraternity.

Virender Sehwag called Rahane “one of the most underrated cricketers".

“One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge," Sehwag wrote in the caption.

Sehwag was of course talking about Team India’s massive win against Australia in the 2020-21 Test series Down Under. Rahane was the captain of the team that achieved unparalleled success.

Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara posted a photo of himself along with Rahane on Twitter and wrote, “A very happy birthday brother Ajinkya Rahane. Wishing you happiness and success in the coming year. Enjoy your day!"

Harbhajan Singh posted a pic with Rahane. In the caption Harbhajan wrote, “Happy birthday Ajinkya Rahane. Keep smiling. Have a fabulous year ahead."

Rahane, a former India vice-captain, is currently facing a poor run of form. After the Test series against South Africa earlier this year, Rahane was dropped from the Test team. He was not a part of the Indian squad in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Rahane along with another veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara failed to find a spot in the team in that series. Rahane and Pujara were both demoted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contracts. The veteran batsmen were dropped from Grade A to Grade B in March this year.

Pujara has managed to make a return to the squad for the Test match against England thanks to his terrific batting display for Sussex in county cricket. Rahane though failed to secure a spot in the Indian Test team.

In the IPL 2022 season, Rahane kicked off his campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders on a positive note but eventually he lost his form and suffered a hamstring injury. Overall, in the 15th season of IPL, Rahane scored 133 runs after playing seven matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here