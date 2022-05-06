'One of the Best Innings I've seen': Rishabh Pant in Awe of David Warner's Blistering Knock Against SRH

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant lavished praise on David Warner who scored an unbeaten 92 on Thursday while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The former said innings played by the Aussie batter was one of the best innings he has witnessed from the sidelines.

Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display. He completed his fifty with a four off the first ball of the 12th over and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket to guide the Capitals to 207 for 3 after being asked to bat.

The Capitals then restricted the Sunrisers to 186 for 8 with Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/44) sharing five wickets between them to notch up their fifth win of the season.

“The way he batted, the way he paced the innings, it’s one of the best innings I have seen (in the Delhi camp)," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

“We knew what he (Powell) can give us, we backed him and he’s coming out with flying colours now. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%. Good and important win for us," he added.

Playing against his former franchise, Warner said he did not need extra motivation.

“It’s a really nice wicket, I’ve had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off. Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older.

“Having Rovman at the other end was amazing. I didn’t need extra motivation, we’ve seen what’s happened before, it was good to get the win," said David Warner.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

Delhi Capitals will now face Chennai Super Kings in their next encounter Sunday at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

