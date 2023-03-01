'One Thing That Stops Him': Ex-Pak Captain Explains Why Babar isn't Named Alongside Kohli, ABD

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi made a stern remark on Babar Azam, saying that the opener has not yet proved his calibre as a match-winner. Speaking on a local news channel, Afridi acknowledged the fact that Babar is currently one of the best cricketers in the world while also taking a dig at his finishing ability.

According to him, if the Pakistan captain can acquire the skill, his name can be taken with the “likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers."

“There is no doubt that Babar Azam is the number one player in the world, He is our captain and the pride of Pakistan. But one thing that stops him from being named along with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli is finishing games," Afridi explained.

Owing to his exceptional form in the ODI format, Babar Azam has added several accolades to his name in recent times. He is currently the top batter in the ICC Men’s ODI Players rankings. The 28-year-old has also bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. He was also named the captain of the 2022 ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

Even though his composure and skill have rescued the Pakistan team on several occasions, he has faced criticism for his lack of aggression. Babar, who has staggering numbers in the ODI, has failed to match the tempo and urgency of the shortest format. However, under his captaincy, Pakistan have achieved significant heights in recent major T20I tournaments.

The Babar-led unit reached the knockout stage of the previous two T20 World Cups, finishing as the runners-up of the latest edition.

Babar Azam is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League as the captain of Peshawar Zalmi. The Babar-led side have managed to win just two of their five games so far in the tournament, occupying the fifth spot in the table with 4 points.

But, the Peshawar skipper has played a few commendable knocks. Playing all five matches, Babar has racked up 178 runs so far in this year’s PSL. He will take the field in Peshawar’s next game against Karachi Kings, scheduled for Wednesday (March 1).

