'Only Mistake Axar Patel Made Today Was...': Jaffer Points Out a Major Error, Spinner Gives Clarification

The third day of the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand witnessed a dynamic shift of momentum. After a solid 151-run opening stand, the Kiwi batting scattered in bits and pieces against a bowling attack that seemed blunt just a night before. The wrecker in chief was left-arm spinner Axar Patel who picked up his fifth five-wicket haul, helping India bundle out the visitors to 296, taking a 49-rum first innings lead.

The Gujarat cricketer became the India bowler to have five fifers in the first four Tests. After the stumps, Axar got the match ball as a memento with details of the game written over it. But there was a mistake and it was pointed out by former India opener and domestic veteran Wasim Jaffer. He took to Twitter and informed the spinner that the date mentioned on the ball, 27 Oct 2021, is wrong.

The former cricketer posted the picture of Axar holding the ball and wrote, “The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu."

However, Axar was quick enough to issue a clarification that it wasn’t him but teammate Suryakumar Yadav who wrote the wrong date.

“It wasn’t me…@surya_14kumar wrote this!": wrote Axar in his reply.

While Axar picked up a fifer, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets. The latter drew the first blood in the morning session by getting Will Young caught behind for 89. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav picked up a wicket apiece.

At the end of Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal were at the crease with India leading by 63 runs in the second innings.

