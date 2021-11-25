Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting shared a congratulatory message for flamboyant India batter Shreyas Iyer as he made his Test debut on Thursday against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. Iyer became the 303rd Indian cricketer to play Test cricket. In Virat Kohli’s absence, Iyer got a chance to make his debut. The 26-year-old received his maiden Test cap from legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar.

A Test cap that has come after 4592 first-class runs in 54 matches at an average of 52.18. Iyer made his ODI debut back in 2017, played 54 limited-overs matches. He scored 1393 runs at an average of 42.7 in ODIs and 27.6 in T20Is. Seeing his ability to score runs freely, it was believed that sooner or later he will be included in the Test squad.

Ponting, who is also the head coach of Delhi Capitals, said it is only the beginning for Iyer.

“Having seen all the work you’ve put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you Shreyas Iyer," Ponting posted on Twitter.

Ponting has been working with Iyer for the past few years as Delhi Capitals’ camp. The duo guided the franchise to their maiden IPL final in 2020 but failed to lift the trophy.

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik also congratulated Iyer on Twitter and said he is a blessed man to receive his cap from batting great Sunil Gavaskar.

“You’re a blessed man @ShreyasIyer15 to be receiving this wonderful honour from one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen. You’ve worked hard in first class cricket and may you have a fabulous test career as well. Go well brother. #IndianCricketTeam," he tweeted.

It has been a roller-coaster year for Iyer as he went for the rehabilitation and came back for the second part of the IPL. After the IPL, Shreyas was picked for the Team India T20I squad but could not become a part of the T20 World Cup team.

