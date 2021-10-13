>ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Orange vs VCA Green: The table topper VCA Orange will look to continue their incredible campaign on Wednesday, October 14, when they next take VCA Green in the 17th match of the VCA T20 2021. The anticipating match between ORG and GRN is slated to take place at VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur and it will kick off at 09:00 am (IST).

VCA Green are coming into this fixture after defeating VCA Blue by eight wickets in their previous game and they will look to continue their winning against VCA Orange to solidify their place in the first half of the table. At present, they are placed at the fourth spot with eight points.

On the other hand, VCA Orange are occupying the numero uno spot in the table with four victories from their first five games.

>Here are all the details about today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Orange and VCA Green:

>ORG vs GRN Telecast

The match between ORG vs GRN is not televised in India.

>ORG vs GRN Live Streaming

The match between ORG vs GRN can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

>ORG vs GRN Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 13 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The ORG vs GRN match will start at 09:00 am (IST).

>ORG vs GRN captain, vice-captain:

>Captain: Apoorv Wankhade

>Vice-Captain: Akshay Wakhare

>ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Siddhesh Wath

>Batters: Apoorv Wankhade, Shreeyog Pawar, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod

>All-rounders: Akshay Karnewar, Atharva Taide

>Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani

>ORG vs GRN probable playing XI:

>VCA Orange Predicted Starting XI: Apoorv Wankhade, Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Sandesh Durugwar, Adhyan Daga, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya

>VCA Green Predicted Starting XI: Rajneesh Gurbani, Shubham Dubey, Manan Dos, Atharva Taide, Aman Khan, Sanket Subhedar, Shreeyog Pawar, Dharmender Ahlawat, Harsh Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Ketan Alsi

