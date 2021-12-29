OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 29, 03:40 am IST

>OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Sparks Women and Auckland Heart Women: Otago Sparks Women and Auckland Heart Women will go up against each other in the 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown at 03:40 am IST on December 29, Wednesday.

Otago Sparks Women can be considered as one of the best teams of the T20 Championship. They have won five out of their six league matches. Otago’s five-match winning streak broke in their last game as they suffered a loss against Wellington Blaze Women by 66 runs. The team ended up with just 91 runs while chasing a total of 157 runs in their 20 overs.

Auckland Heart Women, on the other hand, need to make a comeback in the competition. The team won their first two games against Northern Brave Women by 40 and 14 runs respectively. However, the team is coming into the Wednesday game after losing their last two games to Wellington Blaze and Central Hinds.

>Ahead of the match between Otago Sparks Women and Auckland Heart Women; here is everything you need to know:

>OS-W vs AH-W Telecast

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Heart Women game will not be telecasted in India

>OS-W vs AH-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>OS-W vs AH-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown at 03:40 am IST on December 29, Wednesday.

>OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anna Peterson

Vice-Captain- Kate Ebrahim

>Suggested Playing XI for OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Tariel Lamb

Batters: Katie Perkins, Suzie Bates, Arlene Kelly

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Anna Peterson

Bowlers: Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Bella Armstrong

>OS-W vs AH-W Probable XIs:

>Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James

>Auckland Heart Women: Anna Peterson (c), Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Izzy Gaze

