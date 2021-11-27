>OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women: Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women will go up against each other in their first match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin at 02:40 am IST on November 28, Sunday.

Both Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women will be playing their first match of the competition on Sunday. Since it is their first game, the two teams will be less aware of the playing conditions and behavior of the pitch.

The teams are coming into the T20 Championship after featuring in the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22. Otago Sparks finished at first place in the One Day competition with three victories, two defeats, and one canceled match. Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, occupied second place with 14 points. Hinds won two games while their two matches were canceled due to rain out of six league games.

>Ahead of the match between Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women; here is everything you need to know:

>OS-W vs CH-W Telecast

Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women game will not be telecast in India.

>OS-W vs CH-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>OS-W vs CH-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin at 2:40 am IST on November 28, Sunday.

>OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Katey Martin

>Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

>Suggested Playing XI for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

>Batters: Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims, Bella James

>All-rounders: Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Kate Ebrahim, Suzie Bates

>Bowlers: Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Emma Black

>OS-W vs CH-W Probable XIs

>Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin

>Central Hinds Women: Jess Watkin (c), Cate Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Kate Gaging (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Gemma Sims, Mikaeala Greig

