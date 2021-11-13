OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22 match, November 13, 3:00 AM IST

>OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22 match between Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women: In the fifth match of the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2021/22, Otago Sparks Women will be squaring off against Magicians Women. Both the teams are scheduled to play against each other at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin at 3:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women locked horns with each other two times in the past. This will be their third outing against each other in the ODD competition. In both the games, it was Otago Sparks who came on the top as they defeated Central Hinds by 213 runs and 82 runs respectively. The two commanding victories have instilled a lot of confidence in the Otago contingent and they will be hoping to continue their exploits in the league.

Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, need to regroup themselves to make an impact in the tournament. The franchise will be hoping for a turnaround from Saturday after a terrible start.

>Ahead of the match between Otago Sparks Women and Central Hinds Women; here is everything you need to know:

>OS-W vs CH-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women match in India.

>OS-W vs CH-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Otago Sparks Women vs Central Hinds Women encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>OS-W vs CH-W Match Details

Otago Sparks Women will be playing against Central Hinds Women at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin at 3:00 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

>OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Katey Martin

>Vice-Captain- Suzie Bates

>Suggested Playing XI for OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

>Batters: Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims, Bella James

>All-rounders: Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Kate Ebrahim, Suzie Bates

>Bowlers: Claudia Green, Molly Loe, Emma Black

>OS-W vs CH-W Probable XIs:

>Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis (wk), Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Bella James

>Central Hinds Women: Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Cate Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Mikaeala Greig, Kate Gaging (wk), Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Gemma Sims

