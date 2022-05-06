Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed suffered a dangerous blow as he was hit menacingly on the chest by Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. The incident took place on Thursday during the match between Hyderabad and Delhi, played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 13th over. Khaleel’s good-length delivery was forcefully smacked straight back by Pooran. The Delhi pacer did not get too much time to react and move out and as a result, the ball hit him around the left collarbone. Physio came to treat Khaleel and eventually the 24-year-old seemed fine enough to continue. In the current edition of IPL, the left-arm pacer has scalped 14 wickets from 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.85.

Earlier, batting first, Delhi registered a mammoth total of 207/3 in 20 overs. Opener David Warner (92 not out off 58 balls) played a terrific knock to help his side in reaching a defendable total. Later, West Indies batter Rovman Powell also contributed significantly by playing a blistering knock of 67 off 35 balls.

Advertisement

For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket each in the game.

In reply, Hyderabad could not start their run chase on a positive note as they lost their two opening batters within first five overs. Later, Aiden Markram (42 runs off 25 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34 balls) exhibited splendid batting but eventually their superb show proved to be futile as Hyderabad could only manage to reach 186 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed bagged three wickets and Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets to secure a 21-run win for their side in the game.

Advertisement

After this win, Delhi find themselves at the fifth spot on the points table with 10 points from 10 matches. In their next match, Delhi will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on May 8.

On the other hand, Hyderabad, who have now endured three back-to-back defeats, are at the sixth spot in the IPL standings. Kane Williamson’s men are scheduled to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here