'Our Batting Has Not Been up to Scratch' - Rahul Dravid Highlights India's Mistakes at Edgbaston

Head coach Rahul Dravid pointed out the flaws in Indian batting department and said they will look to rectify them after the crushing 7-wicket defeat against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completely dominated the Indian bowlers on Day 5 as they chased down the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs to draw the series 2-2.

Team India was in control of the match for the first three days but a below-par batting performance in the second innings turned the momentum in England’s favour who continued to play an attacking brand of cricket.

Dravid highlighted that India had an underwhelming performance with bat on Day 4 and the bowlers lacked intensity while defending the 378-run target.

Advertisement

“Yesterday (on the fourth day) we didn’t bat well. Our bowling thereafter lacked intensity. We have to also give England credit," Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: ‘We Fell Short With Bat’ - Jasprit Bumrah on Where India Let The Match Slip Away

It was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand — 277, 299, 296 — in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

The head coach further said that the Indian batting unit has not been up to scratch as it has been disappointing in the recent Test matches on overseas soil.

“It’s been disappointing in South Africa and here. It could be a variety of factors. We have to maintain a level of fitness. Our batting has not been up to scratch. We have had third innings (batting) problems both in South Africa and Edgbaston," he added.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5 Highlights

Advertisement

He further said that the team will try to rectify the mistakes which they committed in recent times.

“We will think about it. After every match there is a learning. Why are we batting poorly in the third innings and bowling poorly in the fourth innings?," he said.

Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion from playing XI, Dravid said: “It’s easy in hindsight. It’s not easy to leave out someone like Ash (Ashwin). But the wicket had an even layer of grass on the first day. The wicket then did not break up as much as we expected."

Advertisement

Dravid also heaped praise on flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and said, “He’s playing very well. Sometimes he makes people’s heart rate go up. We have to accept that a little bit."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here