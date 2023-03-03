'Our Bowlers as a Collective Were Really Good': Steve Smith Praises Nathan Lyon And Co For Setting up Indore Triumph

Indore Test certainly will go down as one of Australia’s finest performances in India. The tourists have made an impressive comeback following two morale-crushing defeats in Nagpur and Delhi for a big confidence boost ahead of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith termed their nine-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium as a complete performance with special mention the bowlers who put up a ‘collective’ show.

In the first innings it was the rookie Matthew Kuhnemann who triggered the batting collapse with a maiden five-for and then in the second, the vastly experienced Nathan Lyon who limited India’s lead to just 75 runs thanks to an eight-wicket haul.

Kuhnemann and Lyon may have been the top performers but Smith pointed out how the contributions from Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy played an important role too.

“The first day losing the toss, having to bowl first, our bowlers got the ball in the right areas and put India under pressure. I thought Kuhnemann was really good on the first day. All our bowlers contributed and bowled in partnerships," Smith said.

“Yesterday India fought back and I thought we had to toil really hard, Puji (Cheteshwar Pujara) played an outstanding innings but we really stuck at it, Nathan got all the rewards with 8 wickets but I think our bowlers as a collective were really good. It was a complete performance," he added.

Smith led Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins who has flown home to be with his ailing mother.

“We are thinking about Patty, who’s gone back home, our thoughts are with him. I really enjoyed it and like captaining in this part of the world as I understand the conditions really well. There’s an event every ball and a lot different to the other parts of the world, and I did a reasonable job this week," Smith said.

With the win, Australia have qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship and Smith says they are looking for a repeat of the Indore performance in Ahmedabad to draw level in the series.

“…we are really proud to clinch a spot in the WTC final. Hopefully we can put a similar performance and draw the series," he said.

