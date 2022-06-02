'Our Heads Still Held High': Kieron Pollard Pens Emotional Note For Mumbai Indians Fans

While Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a stunning debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would promptly want to forget the season that ended recently.

IPL 2022 turned out to a disastrous one for MI as they finished last in the 10-team competition. Mumbai were the first team to crash out of the 15th edition of the league. Losing their first eight games before winning four of their remaining six matches, the five-time champions did make some recovery but by then it was too late.

Their allrounder Kieron Pollard has now shared a heartfelt note with his followers on social media. In the note, he admits that not just the franchise but he, as an individual, also had a disappointing season.

He stated that the 2022 season was a learning curve for all the stakeholders of the Mumbai Indians franchise. “We know deep down how much it has hurt but it didn’t derail the spirit, determination, and hard work that was put in by every single person," he wrote.

The former West Indies international said their disastrous run does not define them as a team or individuals. “We march on with our heads still held high knowing we have life and opportunity to change things around. Mumbai Indians and fans we move on say bye 2022 season," he added.

Pollard had an underwhelming season. Following his inconsistent form with both bat and ball, he was later left out of the playing XI.

He represented MI in 11 matches and managed just 144 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike-rate of 107.46. Notably, it was his lowest strike rate in any IPL season.

While concluding his post, Pollard congratulated his former Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya, now the captain of Gujarat Titans, for the spectacular win.

Riding on the sparkling show of their skipper with the ball before solid display from batters Shubman Gill and David Miller, Gujarat defeated Rajasthan Royals in the finale by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the IPL 2022 trophy, in their maiden appearance.

