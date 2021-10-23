‘Our Real Anger Is With Them, No Issues With India’: Shoaib Akhtar Takes A Dig At New Zealand For Cancelling Pakistan Tour

New Zealand pulling out of the Pakistan tour earlier this year was something that had left the hosts dejected. In September 2021, the two teams were slated to play a bilateral series in Pakistan but ahead of the tour opener in Rawalpindi, the Black Caps decided to call off the entire fixture citing security reasons.

Many from the Pakistan cricket fraternity had criticised New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the last-minute pull-out. Former pace legend Shoaib Akhtar seems to be still seething at the humiliation meted out to Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking at an event facilitated by India Today, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ fired a salvo at the Kiwis, saying that Pakistan’s real anguish is with New Zealand and that the Babar Azam-led side has ‘no issues’ with India.

“Our real anger is with New Zealand. We will take it out on them, we have no issues with you (India)," said Akhtar.

Following New Zealand’s decision to pull out, England too followed suit and cancelled their short limited-overs tour. Though New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said there will be no animosity when his side takes on Pakistan on October 26, the match will hold centre stage for obvious reasons.

“Obviously, what happened in Pakistan was sad for Pakistan cricket, their players, and also our players, who missed out on that opportunity as well. We can’t change what has happened there. All we can do is (to) prepare for the tournament and we face Pakistan first up," Stead had said.

Akhtar further stated that India will be under tremendous pressure to start on a winning note, given their following in the UAE.

“There is a lot of pressure but it’s less on Pakistan because first of all, the entire stadium is blue (India colours). That is yours. Your (Indian) fans will be there, your broadcasters, we have no problems if we lose this. On a serious note, I feel there is a lot at stake for India. If Pakistan bat first and make more than 180 runs then trust me, the pressure gets to the biggest of players. If India can handle that pressure better than Pakistan, that’s fine, but what if Pakistan surprises you," Akhtar concluded.

