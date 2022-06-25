'Our Senior Players Cannot Digest Someone's Success': Out-of-favour Batter Makes Big Claims About Pakistan Cricket

Out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he was deeply hurt by the way he was treated by the Pakistan cricket team before his axing in 2016. He claimed that his career was deeply impacted by then head coach Waqar Younis who had presented a report to the PCB stating that the batter needs to return to domestic cricket if he wants to play for the country.

In a recent conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Shehzad said he never had a look over the reports presented to the PCB, adding that he would be ready to discuss the matter face-to-face.

“I have not seen the report myself, but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. But I believe that these things should be discussed face-to-face, and I am ready to take on that challenge. Then we will see who is right and who is wrong," Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan.

Advertisement

“Their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case. This was a pre-planned approach, and they wanted to kill two birds with one stone," he added.

Shehzad made his debut in 2009, at the age of 17. The opening batter represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is before being dropped from the team. He last played for his country in 2019, in a T20I game against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

During the peak of his career, Shehzad was often compared with Virat Kohli, who had just started to make strides with his game. The batter went on draw parallel between the cricketing scenario in India and Pakistan, stating that Kohli’s career took off because he was backed by MS Dhoni but in his country, the senior players couldn’t see juniors succeed.

“I have said this before, and I will say it again, Kohli’s career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your people cannot stand your success. Our senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket," he said.

Advertisement

Shehzad has so far scored 982 runs in Tests, 2605 runs in ODIs, and 1471 in T20Is.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here