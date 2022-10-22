'Our Understanding Has Always Been Similar': Virat Kohli on His Equation With India Captain Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share a great rapport on the field with the duo often entangled in discussions centred around preparing strategies to get their team to win big tournaments. Rohit and Kohli, two of the finest batters of the modern era are currently in Melbourne with the India squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan when the two rivals square off on Sunday in a Super 12 match.

Kohli says Rohit and his understanding and vision of the game is quite similar as they base their plans so as to take care of every shortcomings if there are.

“Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that," Kohli said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Kohli took a short break from cricket recently and has looked rejuvenated ever since making his international return during the Asia Cup 2022.

“Ever since I have come back to the team, the atmosphere has been very good. Whenever there’s this healthy camaraderie within the group, then you look forward to doing anything you can for the team," Kohli said.

He continued, “So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar. We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. We solidify such aspects and move ahead."

The Indian men’s team hasn’t won an ICC title since 2013 and their last T20 World Cup trophy came way back in 2007. Last year, they exited from the showpiece event in the Super 12 stage itself and this time around, as is the case, the expectations are nothing short of a title win.

So is there some pressure within the camp?

“It’s very free flowing and all pointed towards our main goal. Everyone’s relaxed and know they are confident and prepared," Kohli said. “It’s just how to handle the pressure that matters. In these times, we try and lead the group for big matches and make an impact that will sort of relax the others. Once that momentum sets in, then everyone knows that you can ride that wave."

