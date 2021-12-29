OV vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Men's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 29, 07:10 am IST

>OV vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Volts and Auckland Aces: Otago Volts will square off against Auckland Aces in the 16th match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the game at 07:10 am IST on December 29, Wednesday. This will be the first time that the two teams will lock horns with each other in Super Smash 2021.

Both Otago Volta and Auckland Aces are struggling in the tournament. Auckland made a dismal start as they lost their first two matches to Northern Knights by four and six wickets, respectively. Following two back-to-back defats, the team gained some momentum as they won their next two matches against Wellington and Central Districts.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, are languishing at the last place with just one victory from six league matches. The team has lost their last three matches and will be extremely low on confidence. Otago’s last defeat in the tournament came against Wellington by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Auckland Aces; here is everything you need to know:

OV vs AA Telecast

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces game will not be telecasted in India

OV vs AA Live Streaming

The OV vs AA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OV vs AA Match Details

The OV vs AA match will be hosted at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown at 07:10 am IST on December 29, Wednesday.

OV vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hamish Rutherford

Vice-Captain- Martin Guptill

Suggested Playing XI for OV vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Horne

Batters: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Ben Lister, Matthew Bacon, Lockie Ferguson

OV vs AA Probable XIs:

Otago Volts: Jake Gibson, Matthew Bacon, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford (c), Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly

Auckland Aces: Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister, Louis Delport

