Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11, OV vs CS Dream11 Latest Update, OV vs CS Dream11 Win, OV vs CS Dream11 App, OV vs CS Dream11 2021, OV vs CS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, OV vs CS Dream11 Live Streaming

OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021/22 match between Otago Volts and Central Stags:

Otago Volts will go up against Central Stags in the 15th match of the Ford Trophy 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the University Oval, Dunedin at 3:30 AM IST on February 04, Friday.

Central Stags are doing well in the tournament. They are unbeatable as their first game was washed out due to rain while they won their next two matches against Northern Knights and Auckland Aces by six wickets and 113 runs. Disciplined bowling is one of the major reasons behind the team’s success. Blair Tickner is leading the wicket-taking charts for the team with six wickets.

Advertisement

Otago Volts, on the other hand, are third in the points table with two losses and as many victories. Otago won both their games against Canterbury while their two matches against Wellington saw them losing by 13 and 95 runs.

Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Central Stags; here is everything you need to know:

OV vs CS Telecast

OV vs CS match will not be telecasted in India.

OV vs CS Live Streaming

The Otago Volts vs Central Stags game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OV vs CS Match Details

The Otago Volts vs Central Stags contest will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin at 3:30 AM IST on February 04, Friday.

OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Will Young

Vice-Captain- Dane Cleaver

Suggested Playing XI for OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Mitch Renwick

Batters: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Will Young

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

OV vs CS Probable XIs:

Otago Volts: Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford (c), Anaru Kitchen, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Llew Johnson

Central Stags: Tom Bruce (c), Adam Milne, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here