>OV vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021-22 match 15 between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds: Otago Volts will lock horns with Wellington Firebirds in the 15th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday, December 28. The two teams have had a forgettable season so far and are clearly struggling to find the winning momentum.

Notably, both sides have only won one game in the tournament thus. Volts are currently sitting at the fifth spot on the points table, while Firebirds are at the bottom of the table at sixth. They also head into this contest on the back of defeats in their respective last matches. The Volts lost their last game to the Canterbury Kings by 36 runs,whereas, the Firebirds fell short by 13 runs while chasing 135 against the Auckland Aces.

The two teams need to be on their toes in this upcoming clash and will be hoping for a much-improved performance on Tuesday.

>Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds; here is everything you need to know:

>OV vs WF Telecast

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds game will not be televised in India.

>OV vs WF Live Streaming

The match between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>OV vs WF Match Details

The Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds match will be played at the John Davies Oval, in Queenstown, New Zealand at 7:10 AM IST on Tuesday, December 28.

>OV vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Michael Bracewell

>Vice-captain: Finn Allen

>Suggested Playing XI for OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

>Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Michael Bracewell, Neil Broom

>Allrounders: Logan van Beek, Anaru Kitchen, M Rippon

>Bowlers: Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, M Bacon

>OV vs WF Probable XIs

>Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, M Rippon, Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, M Bacon

>Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

