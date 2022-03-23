Over 42,000 Book Tickets to Attend Shane Warne's Memorial Service at MCG

More than 42,000 people will be attending the state memorial service for cricket legend Shane Warne which will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Warne died from a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 earlier this month, at a Thai resort earlier this month.

The cricketing legend was vacationing in Thailand ahead of his work commitments. Warne is widely regarded as the greatest spinner to have played the game.

The service will be followed by a public condolence meeting.

The tickets for the March 30 event are being sold through Ticketek, and the bookings opened at 3 pm on March 22. So far, as revealed by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, 42,300 people have already snapped up a free ticket.

“That’s a really strong start, I’m sure there will be many more," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Andrews stated that the seats are still available, and he is sure that Victorians will be there in massive numbers to pay tribute to a fantastic Victorian. “It will be the wider public’s first chance to say goodbye to Warne," he added.

Notably, the patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the funeral, which is expected to run for two hours, starting from 7 pm (local time). Gates will open at 5.30 pm local time and guests are expected to be seated by 6.45 pm. For people who won’t be able to make it to the event, the Victorian government will live stream it on their website.

Warne’s family has urged attendees to donate flowers to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in place of bringing them to the event.

The reason why MCG has been picked for the funeral is because it is the place where in 1994, Warne picked a hat-trick in the Boxing Day Test against England, and it was MCG where the legend scalped his 700th Test wicket.

