Overwhelmed Sanju Samson Salutes Fans After Chants from Stands | WATCH

A dominant team India wrapped up their tour of West Indies with a 4-1 triumph in the five-match T20I series. The final match of the series t was yet again one-sided as India emerged victorious by 88 runs. Ace all-rounder Axar Patel’s brilliant bowling earned him the Man of the Match title while India’s new pace sensation Arshdeep Singh was adjudged Man of the Series. However, the stands of Florida chanted the name of perhaps the most underrated player of the Indian squad, Sanju Samson.

When Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin were driving around the boundary lines in a buggy, a loud chorus of “Sanju, Sanju, Sanju!" erupted from the crowd. The Rajasthan Royals skipper got down and responded with a salute to the crowd. His compatriots Ashwin and Karthik joined him in acknowledging the support of the fans.

IPL team Rajasthan Royals shared their captain’s heart-warming gesture on their Twitter handle. “The crowd loves Sanju… and he loves them back!" read the caption.

Fans outpoured their appreciation for the cricketer after the video went viral on social media. Here are some of the most heartening reactions from the fans:

“Sanju Samson is an emotion," said one fan.

“In a very short span Sanju Samson has made a strong fan base across the world," another user wrote

One person said, “Class, elegance, simple, down to earth..that is our captain Sanju" a Royals fan tweeted.

“Chettann(elder brother) fanbase issss unrealllll," read a comment.

Sanju Samson’s chances were yet again limited as he featured in just the last two matches of the T20I series. The Kerala-born batter played a crucial knock in the fourth T20I, scoring an unbeaten 30 off 23 balls to propel India to a competitive score. However, his inability to put out consistent performances persisted in the final match as he was dismissed early and did not have any significant impact.

Samson hasn’t been included in the Asia Cup 2022 squad. He was pipped by first-choice wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, with Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul as backups.

