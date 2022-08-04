OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirits Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hundred 2022, OVI vs LNS match, August 4, Kennington Oval, London, 11:00 pm IST

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 4) Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirits:

The Oval Invincibles will be back in action against London Spirits in the second match of the men’s Hundred 2022. The enthralling encounter will take place at the Kennington Oval stadium in London on Thursday, August 4.

The Eoin Morgan-led London Spirit had a dismal run in the last edition of the tournament. With just one victory in their entire campaign, the side finished at the bottom of the tournament’s points table. The London outfit struggled in the batting department last time around, so they have incorporated the likes of Zak Crawley and Daniel Lawrence into the mix. Superstars Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard will be the two vital cogs of the side. The Eoin Morgan side will be eager to put up a much better display in the tournament this year.

The Invincibles also had an underwhelming season in the previous iteration. They could only manage a mid-table position and failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, with the acquisition of several T20 specialists, the Invincible could be a force to reckon with, this season. Their lineup boasts of Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, and Reece Topley.

Just looking at the team sheets, the Invincibles look a better side with a star-studded lineup. However, a determined Morgan and company will leave no stones unturned to secure a win on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirits; here is everything you need to know:

OVI vs LNS Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirits will not be telecast in India.

OVI vs LNS Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and London Spirits will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OVI vs LNS Match Details

The OVI vs LNS match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, August 4, at 11:00 pm IST.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Suggested Playing XI for OVI vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Brad Wheal, Reece Topley

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirits Possible Starting XI:

Oval Invincibles Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

London Spirits Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben McDermott (wk), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane

