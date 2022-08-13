Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Hundred match, August 14, 7:00 pm IST

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 14) Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave Women:

The Sunday encounter of the Women’s Hundred 2022 will pit the Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) against the Oval Invincibles (OVI). The much-anticipated encounter will take place at the iconic Oval in London on August 14, Sunday.

Both sides have procured a winning start to their campaign. Oval Invincibles defeated Northern Superchargers Women by 9 wickets while the Southern Brave emerged victorious over the London Spirit with an enthralling 6-wicket triumph.

The defending champions have already made a good start and will be hoping to continue their hot run of form. Lauren Winfield-Hill was the standout performer for the Invincibles in the opener. She plundered an unbeaten 74 runs off 42 deliveries to take the champions home and dry.

Advertisement

Southern Brave have a brilliant batting unit with the likes of Danielle Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana leading the charge. The dynamic duo battered the Spirit’s bowling unit and chased down the target with ease.

Both the sides look quite settled on paper and will be hoping to put in a good shift on Sunday evening. The side that comes out on top will reign at the apex of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave Women; here is everything you need to know:

OVI-W vs SOB-W Telecast

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave Women will not be telecast in India.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Live Streaming

Advertisement

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The OVI-W vs SOB-W match will be played at the Oval in London on Sunday, August 14, at 7:00 pm IST.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carla Rudd, Lauren Winfield

Advertisement

Batsmen: Suzie Bates, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Gibbs

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Shabnim Ismail, Freya Kemp

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Women Possible Starting XI:

Southern Brave Starting Line-up: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Joanne Gardner, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington

Oval Invincibles Predicted Starting Line-up: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Lauren Winfield (wk), Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Shabnim Ismail , Tash Farrant

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here