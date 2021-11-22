OVR vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match, November 22, 5:00 PM IST

>OVR vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Overseas and Bugibba Blasters: Overseas and Bugibba Blasters will lock horns with each other in the third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. The two back-to-back matches will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Complex at 5:00 PM IST on November 22, Monday. Overseas will enter the Monday match as favorites as they are a relatively stronger side.

Advertisement

Overseas are coming after enjoying an exceptional ride in the ECS T10 Malta hosted earlier this year. The team ended up as the runner-up as they lost to Super Kings in the finals by 34 runs. Overseas will be hoping to continue their fine performance to lift the cup this time around.

Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, will be making their ECS debut on Monday, Though the team is new, the management has done a good job by picking up a balanced squad. It will be no less than a challenge for Blasters to take on one of the best sides in the tournament in their opening game.

>Ahead of the match between Overseas and Bugibba Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

>OVR vs BBL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters match in India

>OVR vs BBL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Overseas vs Bugibba Blasters encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>OVR vs BBL Match Details

Overseas will be playing against Bugibba Blasters at the Marsa Sports Complex at 5:00 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

>OVR vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Kalki Kumar

>Vice-Captain- Charl Kleine-Punte

>Suggested Playing XI for OVR vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Sean Byrne, Gaurav Maithani

>Batters: Charl Kleine-Punte, Heinrich Gericke, Faiz Ullah

>All-rounders: Jurg Hirschi, Kalki Kumar, Ravi Pal

>Bowlers: David Marks, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Michael Hart

>OVR vs BBL Probable XIs:

>Overseas: Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Charl Kleine-Punte, Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton, Eldon Pillay, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb

Advertisement

>Bugibba Blasters: Vijay Singh, Gaurav Maithani, Faiz Ullah, Pulam Bisht, Ajay Kumar, Vinay Negi, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Vikas Bisht, Sohan Singh, Kalki Kumar, Ravi Pal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here