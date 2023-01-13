Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20, January 13

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the T20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings: Paarl Royals will host Joburg Super Kings for game 4 of the SA20 on Friday, January 13. Paarl Royals are coming into this match after being completely outplayed by MI Cape Town in the tournament opener. The David Miller-led side will be eager to leave the defeat behind and register their first win of the league when they take the field on Friday. Their batters will have to be at the top of their game if they are to score their first win. Although Jos Buttler smashed a half-century against MI Cape Town, his strike rate was not satisfactory. Butler will have to rediscover his big-hitting abilities against Joburg Super Kings. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Co were quite clinical in their match against Durban’s Super Giants. However, their opening pair of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks couldn’t score heavily in that match. Both Malan and Hendricks will have to provide solid starts to their team in the upcoming matches.

Ahead of the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings be played?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will be played on January 13.

Where will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings be played?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will be played at Boland Park, Paarl

What time will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings begin?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will begin at 5:00 pm IST on January 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Suggested Playing XI for Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verreynne, Jos Buttler

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso, George Garton

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Ramon Simmonds, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (C), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JL du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso

