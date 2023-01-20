Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20, January 21

Paarl Royals will look to get back their winning ways when they host MI Cape Town in their next match of the SA20 on January 21. Paarl Royals are coming into this match after being completely outplayed by Sunrisers East Cape in their last match. David Miller-led Paarl Royals have been found wanting in the batting department. They were not able to put enough runs on the board against Sunrisers East Cape as well. Skipper David Miller would want his team to bring their A game against the highly-vaunted MI Cape Town.

Rashid Khan and Co are on the third place on the points table and are ahead of fourth-placed Paarl Royals due to better net run rate. MI Cape Town boast of a formidable batting line-up and will back themselves to beat this Paarl Royals side.

Ahead of the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town be played?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will be played on January 21.

Where will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town be played?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl

What time will the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town begin?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will begin at 5 pm IST on January 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jofra Archer

Vice-Captain: Odean Smith

Suggested Playing XI for Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Odean Smith, George Linde, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Predicted Playing XI:

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Jos Buttler, Corbin Bosch, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (C), Odean Smith, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

