Pacer James Pattinson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Australia’s James Pattinson fields off his own bowling during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 4, 2020. JEREMY NG / AFP
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: October 20, 2021, 13:59 IST

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from test cricket ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Pattinson, who has battled injuries throughout his career, has 81 wickets from 21 Test matches for Australia since he made his debut in December 2011.

The 31-year-old’s decision to retire could leave Australia short of bowling options for the five-Test Ashes, which is due to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

first published: October 20, 2021, 13:58 IST