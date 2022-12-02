PAK v ENG: Debutant Harry Brook Becomes First Englishman to Slam Six Boundaries in an Over in Tests

England batter Harry Brook achieved an incredible feat in the first Test match against Pakistan on Thursday. The Yorkshire-born cricketer scored a brilliant century against the Babar Azam-led side. More importantly, Brook slammed six boundaries in an over while facing Pakistan medium pacer Saud Shakeel. And with this, he became just the fifth player and first English cricketer in the history of Tests to accomplish this sensational feat. Previously, Sandeep Patil, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ramnaresh Sarwan, and Chris Gayle had managed to slam six boundaries in an over.

The incident occurred in the 68th over of the first innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Brook remained unbeaten on 101 off just 81 balls at the end of day’s play. The 23-year-old smashed 14 boundaries and two sixes on Day One of the first Test. English skipper Ben Stokes remained not out on the other hand after scoring a quickfire 34.

The first day of the Test also proved to be a remarkable one for the visiting team. The English side scored most runs- 506, on the opening day of the Test match. The previous record of most runs on Day One of a Test was 494. The record was set by Australia 112 years back during a fixture against South Africa. The Ben Stokes-led side surpassed Australia’s total in the 78th over of the game.

Earlier, skipper Stokes had won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision did not baffle many and the English opening batters made full use of the seemingly dead pitch in Rawalpindi. Earlier this year in March, the Rawalpindi pitch was officially rated ‘below average’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Test match between Pakistan and Australia resulted in a dull draw.

Coming back to England cricket team, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a solid opening partnership 233 to earn a solid start for their side. Duckett, playing his fourth Test match, was the first to depart in the encounter after pulling off a solid knock of 107. Crawley notched 122 and went back to the dressing room soon after Duckett’s dismissal. English wicketkeeper Ollie Pope joined the party and claimed his second Test century.

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets on the first day. Pacers Mohammad Ali and Haris Rauf scalped one wicket each.

The second Test match of the series will be played in Multan on December 9.

