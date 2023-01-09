PAK v NZ: Debutante Leg Spinner Traps Kane Williamson With Beauty, Gets Maiden Wicket | WATCH

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was bamboozled by Usama Mir’s spin as the Pakistan debutante went onto pick his first ODI wicket in style during the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium Karachi. Mir was named in the Pakistan squad for the first ODI and soon made his presence felt with his leg spin, in-fact not long after having been handed the Pakistan cap by spin bowling coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The ball which was bowled in the 13th over of the Kiwi innings, took Williamson by complete surprise. The ball upon pitching moved away just a tinge and went onto hit the off stump of the Kiwi captain with Williamson’s face telling the story which had a clueless look. He was dismissed for the score of 26 off 39, leaving New Zealand struggling at 69/3. “A brilliant start to Usama Mir’s ODI career! Kane Williamson is Usama’s maiden ODI wicket," the Real PCB captioned its post on Instagram.

Earlier Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl on a pitch was expected to turn as the game progressed. He turned out to be right as Pakistan spinner got purchase from the strip with first Williamson failing to gauge the turn and then Daryl Mitchell who was bowled all ends up by Mohammed Nawaz.

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first ODI

Pakistan handed an ODI cap to 27-year-old leg-spinner Usama Mir after showing good form in domestic matches, while New Zealand included all-rounder Henry Shipley, 26, for his first international.

The teams will also meet on Wednesday and Friday, both times in Karachi.

New Zealand, runners-up at the last World Cup in 2019, won 10 of their 16 ODIs last year.

They have been dominant against Pakistan, having won 12 of the last 15 ODIs between the two teams.

The 2023 World Cup is set for India later this year.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

